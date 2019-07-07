Cookout held to help raise money for those in recovery

A Recovery cookout was held at the Broadway Park today.

Healthy Acadia and Americorps put on the fundraiser.

The event helped raise money for those in recovery.

There was a BBQ and shared stories to help reduce stigma and barriers to basic needs.

"I kind of want to bridge that gap,” says Jessica Shaw, an Americorps volunteer. "This money with be one hundred percent of it all goes towards the recoveries that I'm working with. So that I can help them succeed in their goals towards obtaining recovery."

If you missed out on the fundraiser you can always donate on the Healthy Acadia website.

