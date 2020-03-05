B Towns art display at Bangor shop takes unique view of area

Do you live in a city or town that starts with a B?

Your home may be on display in a downtown Bangor shop.

The Sohns Gallery inside the Rock & Art Shop is featuring B Towns until the end of April.

Artist Peg Hanson has picked an eclectic series of scenes from Bangor, Brewer Bucksport and Belfast to depict.

It's why the shop's owner picked her art to display.

"She's a local artist and she's really incredible," said Annette Dodd. "She's a lot of orange and warm tones as well as just beautiful colors. We try to promote local arts as much as possible. A lot of locals are like I know that scene or I know that street. One person said they recognized their car."

All the art is available to buy.

There will also be an artist reception at 6:30 on March 13 at the Central Street shop.

