Aviation camp teaches students how to fly seaplanes

Over a dozen students from all over the country have been attending Maine Aviation Career Education Camp this week.

Thursday, they were out on Pushaw Lake with pilots from around the state learning how to fly a seaplane.

The camp is for high school students who want to learn all about the different careers that have to do with aviation.

"Folks think it's all about flying, but that is just a small part. There's mechanics, caterers, baggage handlers, airport managers. So this week we immerse the students in a week-long event of aviation."

The camp was started about twenty-five years ago by the FAA.

While it's still sponsored by the FAA, it's now run by a non-profit organization.

"The FAA is estimating there is going to be 1.3 million job openings in the next 10 years in aviation worldwide. It's kind of a dying industry. I wanted to pass on that aviation to the next generation because as we leave, there is more and more holes in it."

One camper from Massachusetts says he has always had a passion for aviation and knows exactly what he wants to be when he grows up.

"I want to be a pilot. Navy career ground attack and support, and this seemed like the best opportunity to get some flight experience and learn about other careers."

"It was a good experience to learn how to fly a seaplane and first time flying a plane in general, and it was quite a great experience. Really fun. Would recommend it if you can."

"Once they get bit by aviation, if they really have that passion, then they are hooked for life."

To find out more or sign up next year, you can go to Maine ACE Camp on Facebook.