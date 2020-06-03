Avian Haven provides update on injured eagle rescued near Bucksport

First responders answer the call for help every day.

Every day, they are faced with new challenges.

A member of the Bucksport Fire Department and an officer with the police department went to the Bucksmill area to help an injured eagle.

We're told Officer Gerald Lowe and Captain Payson assisted in the rescue.

They helped Wildlife Biologist Kelsey Sullivan safely get the eagle out of the woods.

They needed some nets, a blanket, and thick gloves.

They say they were honored to be allowed to carry the amazing creature.

The eagle was transported to Avian Haven.

Officials there said the eagle has a laceration of its leg.

Sullivan says Avian Haven was able to treat the injuries.

Avian Haven says they're hoping the eagle will recover in a few weeks.