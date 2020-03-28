Average price for gas in Maine dips below $2 per gallon

The average price for a gallon of gas in Maine is now below $2 per gallon, according to AAA.

Maine's average price was $1.95 per gallon as of Saturday morning.

That's down 14 cents compared to a week ago.

Many locations in Maine are reporting gas prices well below the state average.

The lowest price in the state, according to GasBuddy, was $1.19 per gallon in the town of Union.

AAA says gas prices are at their lowest levels since 2016 due to the financial impact of the coronavirus outbreak and the crude price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia.