Avangrid agrees to $450,000 fine for violations

Central Maine Power’s corporate parent has agreed to pay a $450,000 fine levied by a nonprofit that helps set standards for the nation’s power grid.

The Portland Press Herald reports that the North American Electric Reliability Corp. assessed the fine on three Avangrid subsidiaries: CMP, New York State Electric and Gas, and Rochester Gas and Electric.

Utilities are required to conduct self-assessments at least every 30 minutes to identify potential problems that could cause power outages. The newspaper says the CMP incident last January was a data entry error that the utility failed to report. The incidents at the New York utilities were more extensive and longer lasting, involving server failures.

Avangrid didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment. The settlement must be approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.