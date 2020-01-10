Available warming stations and shelters

According to Maine Emergency Management officials, a "Warming Center" is a facility that has been opened for short term operations due to a specific emergency or event. They are normally opened when temperatures or a combination of precipitation, wind chill, wind and temperatures have or may become dangerous. Their paramount purpose is the prevention of death and injury related to exposure to the elements. Warming centers can help stranded motorists, or residents that have lost critical services. Some warming centers may provide limited food, showers, charging stations and places to rest.

You can call 2-1-1 from any phone to find out the location of one near you.