Autumn Gold Days in Ellsworth will bring out the best in area businesses this weekend

Autumn Gold Days kicks off this Thursday in Ellsworth.

The Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the weekend and hopes to give exposure to the area's businesses, both large and small.

The weekend will include crafts, a car show, free boat and train rides, and different food and drink tastings.

The Chamber views this as an important weekend for local businesses.

"This event has become the big weekend in Ellsworth. I don't know of too many businesses who are not taking part with either a sale or an event. It's a wonderful economic driver for Ellsworth, and we're pleased and proud to be the presenter of it," says Gretchen Wilson, the Executive Director of Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce.

If you'd like more information about this weekend's events, you can visit Ellsworthchamber.org.