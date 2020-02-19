Autopsy set for Wednesday to determine cause of death of Hampden woman

An autopsy will take place on Wednesday to determine the cause of death for a Hampden woman found in her home.

According to Maine State Police, the body of 73-year-old is Georgeanne Jackson was found in her Kennebec Road home on Tuesday morning.

The woman's husband 73-year-old David Jackson, was also at the home.

He was unresponsive and taken to a Bangor hospital where he's being monitored.

Hampden police went to the couple's home after receiving a request from a relative to check on their well-being.

