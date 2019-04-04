Autopsy complete; procession brings Detective Ben Campbell to Millinocket

A day after Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell was killed on I-95 in Hampden, a procession is taking his body from Augusta to Millinocket, where he lived.

First responders from across the state were expected to gather at overpasses along I-95 to honor Campbell as the procession passes by.

Maine State Police Chief Col. John Cote said Campbell, 31, had stopped to help a disabled vehicle at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday when a loaded logging truck passed and two wheels came off the truck.

Cote said Campbell was outside of his cruiser when one of the tires hit him.

Campbell was rushed to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where he died.

"This has been a tough day. It's been a tragic day for the Campbell family, with the loss of Detective Ben Campbell, and it's been a tough day for our agency," Cote said, fighting back tears during a news conference on Wednesday.

Cote said the driver of the truck, Scott Willett, of Patten, stopped after the crash. A blood test was performed, which is standard for deadly crashes.

The crash remains under investigation.

A procession brought Campbell's body from Bangor to the medical examiner's office in Augusta Wednesday evening.

First responders lined overpasses from Bangor to Augusta to honor Campbell.

Hundreds gathered outside the medical examiner's office to pay their respects as Campbell's body arrived.

An autopsy was performed on his body Thursday. Results were not released because of the ongoing investigation into the crash that caused his death.

Campbell joined Maine State Police in 2012 as a trooper. He was promoted to detective in 2017 and was a member of the polygraph unit.

"We've lost one of our very best. We've certainly lost one of Maine's very best," Cote said.

Campbell leaves behind his wife, Hillary, and 6-month-old son, Everett. He grew up in Easthampton, Massachusetts.

Campbell would have turned 32 on Monday, Cote said.

"Our job now is to take care of the family," Cote said.

The last Maine State Police trooper death was Detective Glenn Strange, 46, of Houlton. Strange died in October 1997 of a heart attack a few days after being punched in the chest following a pursuit in Houlton, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.