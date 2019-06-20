Automatic voter registration signed into law

Maine residents who apply for a state ID or drivers license will now be automatically registered to vote.

The governor signed that bill into law Thursday morning.

The Bureau of Motor Vehicles has until 2022 to make the shift which has a one-time cost of $140,000 in federal funds.

Maine's Secretary of State could also let certain groups like private colleges help automatically register voters.

The bill also lets 16-year-olds conditionally vote and enroll in a political party — down from 17.

The new law requires individuals to be notified that they can opt out, and for voting officials to determine eligibility.

