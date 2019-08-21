Auto repair shop in Brewer expanding into recently vacated business

Twin City Tire in Brewer is expanding into a recently vacated business.

The former Quality Tire and Service Center, also known as Mann Hill Garage, closed abruptly earlier this week.

Twin City Tire expects to open the building as an express service station by the end of the month.

They plan to offer drive-in state inspections, alignments, oil changes, and more.

Unlike the previous owners, Twin City Tire owner David Matson says the location will not offer used cars.

"Although we're not connected in any way to the previous operators, we are still willing to consider any warranties that their customers had as far as parts and service so that if they had brakes done and they didn't wear as expected and they were offered some sort of warranty for those, we'd be willing to try and help out the customer base that has been using this facility for so many years."

Twin City Tire is located at 609 Wilson Street in Brewer and the new express service is at 30 Sparks Avenue.