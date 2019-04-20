Autism Society of Maine getting ready for annual walk

Hundreds of people will be lacing up their sneakers next Sunday, April 28th for the annual Walk For Autism happening across the state, including here in Bangor.

The race will be held in five locations:

BANGOR- University of Maine (67 Taft St.)

BIDDEFORD- University of New England (11 Hills Beach Rd.)

FARMINGTON- Farmington Fairgrounds (292 High St.)

FRYEBURG- Fryeburg Fairgrounds (1154 Main St.)

PORTLAND- University of New England (716 Stevens Ave.)

Registration starts at 11:00 am in all locations. The walk starts at noon.

The event is rain or shine.

To register visit: Firstgiving.com/ASMMaine/walk-for-autism-2019