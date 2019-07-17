Authorities tentatively identify body of woman found in Augusta apartment

State Police say the body found inside an apartment in Augusta Tuesday is likely that a woman formerly of Windsor who appears to have died within the last couple of weeks.

They say relatives of 54-year-old Joan Hadley have been notified and DNA testing will confirm her identity.

We're told there's no immediate cause of death and no obvious signs of foul play.

The property manager for the building on Water Street discovered the body around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Detectives tracked down the man who rents the apartment and he confirmed Hadley had his permission to stay there while he was staying somewhere else.

Police say Hadley’s last known address was Windsor, but she's been transient for the past couple of years and staying in the Augusta area.

