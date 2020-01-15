Authorities tentatively identify Fort Fairfield woman killed in fire

Authorities believe they have identified a woman killed in a fire in Fort Fairfield...it's the second fatal fire in that town this week.

Authorities recovered a body believed to be that of 39-year-old Hope Phillips from her home on Sam Everett Road early Wednesday morning.

Phillips and her long time boyfriend, Jeffrey Chasse, lived in the home.

Officials say much of the house collapsed into the basement and that is where fire marshals recovered Philip's body.

Chasse arrived home after firefighters were on the scene.

The couple's two dogs died in the fire.

Overnight Sunday, 90-year-old Dawn Findlen died when her farmhouse on Densmore Road caught fire.

Officials say there is nothing to lead them to believe the two fires are connected.