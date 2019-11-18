Authorities still looking for information about missing Bucksport woman

The search continues for a missing Bucksport woman.

Police say the man she lives with is out on bail after being arrested for not complying with officers when they went to the house to investigate.

56-year-old Ava Jerome was last seen when she walked away from their Town Farm Road home last Monday.

There was a fire at the house that day.

Authorities say it started in an outbuilding on the property and caused about $50,000 in damage to the home.

61-year-old Timothy Jerome was arrested when police say he would not comply with some of the things officers were asking of him after that fire.

He's charged with refusing to submit to arrest and obstructing government administration.

Police could not confirm the relationship between the missing woman and Timothy Jerome.

Authorities say Aza Jerome is from Ukraine and not fluent in English, so she may be hesitant if approached.

If you know where she might be, call Bucksport police at 469-7951, or police in your area.