The Hancock County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a missing person.

64-year-old Roland Jalbert of Hancock hasn't been seen since yesterday afternoon in Hancock Village.

He's 5'10" with brown hair and brown eyes and weighs around 250 pounds.

The sheriff's office is trying to find him and check on his well being.

If you have information about where Jalbert is, please contact the Hancock County Sheriff's Office at 667-7575.