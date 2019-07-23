Authorities searching for missing man after vehicle found near Kokadjo

Sheriff's deputies were asking for help Tuesday to find a man whose vehicle was found stuck in a road Saturday.

Charles Jacobs, 62, has not been heard from for several days, officials with the Piscataquis County Sheriff's Office and the Maine Warden Service said.

His vehicle was found off Frenchtown Road near Kokadjo.

Jacobs is described as white and 6 feet, 1 inch tall, with blue eyes.

Details about the vehicle were not provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 207-564-3304.