Authorities say speed, alcohol factors in fatal crash in Windsor Sunday night

State Police say two people were killed Sunday night in Windsor when the pickup truck they were in flipped.

35 year old Seth Labreck of South China and 38 year old Jennifer Hood of Winslow were killed. Troopers said Labreck lost control of his pickup shortly after leaving the Windsor Fair as he drove along Route 32. His truck went off the road on a curve, slammed into a utility pole and overturned, coming to rest on its roof. Police say Labreck was not wearing his seat belt and was thrown from the truck. Hood was wearing her seat belt , but also died at the crash site. Troopers said Labreck had been drinking and was also speeding.