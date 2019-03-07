Authorities say man found dead in Palmyra motel died of natural causes

The man found dead in a Palmyra motel yesterday died of natural causes, according to officials.

Authorities say the body of 62-year-old Richard Langlais of Connecticut had been in the room for some time.

According to the motel manager, Langlais and his female companion checked in a few months ago and had stayed there since.

When it was noticed Langlais had not been seen for some time, police were called to check on him.

The woman staying with him was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.