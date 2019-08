A man sustained injuries and was flown to a hospital after a single-car accident in China.

At this time, we don't know the condition of 24-year-old Kyle Frost.

Police say the accident happened on the Shuman Road a little after 9:30 Tuesday night.

We're told Frost's car went off the road and crashed into a couple of trees.

Police say they're still investigating, but believe speed may be a factor.