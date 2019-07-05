Authorities offer tips on safer driving during "100 Deadliest Days"

According to the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety, late May through early September is known as the "100 Deadliest Days of Summer."

That's because of the disproportionate amount of traffic accidents that occur during that time.

Last year, more than thirty percent of fatal crashes happened between May and September.

But there are things motorists can do to ensure a safer ride.

"Obviously don't drink and drive," said Sgt. John Walsh of the Lincoln Police Department. "No impaired driving, drugs or alcohol.Stay focused, use your blinkers.Watch the road, look out for other vehicles out there. Especially motorcycles.But also, if you see other things, You see somebody who's obviously impaired coming out of a store and getting behind the wheel of a car please call."

The Maine Bureau of Highway Safety also urges passengers to make sure they are wearing seatbelts, and that children are restrained.