Authorities release name of Vassalboro fire victim

State Police released the name of the man who died Wednesday night when fire swept through his home in Vassalboro.

26-year old Nicholas Blaschke lived in the Hussey Hill Road home with his mother.

Fire crews were called here just after 5 last night.

According to police, Blaschke's mom discovered the fire when she returned home from work. Blaschke was on the kitchen floor.

At first, Blaschke's mom tried pulling her son to safety. A State Police trooper who lives nearby came over. He was able to bring Blaschke out of the house but efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

The Fire Marshals Office says Blaschke likely overloaded the toaster , it overheated and then caught fire

