Authorities looking for man who has not checked in with probation and parole office

Police are looking for a man who has not checked in with probation and parole officials for the past three days.

According to the Department of Corrections, 42 year old Clinton Rhoades is living in a home confinement setting.

He went there after he was released from Mountain View Correctional Facility.

He's required to check in on a regular basis but has not.

Rhoades' criminal history includes several drug charges.

If you see him or know of his whereabouts you are asked to contact your local police department.