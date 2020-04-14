Authorities looking for man who has not checked in with probation and parole office

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) Police are looking for a man who has not checked in with probation and parole officials for the past three days.
According to the Department of Corrections, 42 year old Clinton Rhoades is living in a home confinement setting.
He went there after he was released from Mountain View Correctional Facility.
He's required to check in on a regular basis but has not.
Rhoades' criminal history includes several drug charges.
If you see him or know of his whereabouts you are asked to contact your local police department.