Authorities are looking for the person or persons responsible for a brush fire at Schoodic Woods Campground.

Crews from several towns were called in around five yesterday afternoon to stop it from spreading.

Acadia National Park Officials say it started as an illegal campfire at a hike-in campsite.

They remind everyone fires are only allowed in designated areas in the park.

Open fires are strictly prohibited at all Schoodic Woods Campground hike-in sites.