Police are investigating what they suspect to be a possible suicide at the Penobscot County Jail.

Authorities say they found a 34-year-old female unresponsive around 1:45 Monday afternoon in a cell block bathroom.

They say all life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

Officials say Bangor Police brought the woman to the jail 3 days ago for failure to appear warrants.

We're told she was due in court Tuesday.

No name is being released at this time.