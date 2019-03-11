Authorities identify two people seriously injured in Canaan head-on collision

Authorities have identified the two people injured Sunday in a car crash in Canaan.

They believe weather may have played a role in the crash.

The Somerset County Sheriff's Office says Ricky Woodard of Dexter was driving a pickup truck hauling a separate pickup on a dolly.

He lost control on Main Street and his pickup went into oncoming traffic, hitting a car.

The other driver, 28-year-old Dipenkumar Patel of Bangor, and his father, 57-year-old Arvindbhai Patel, were seriously injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

