Authorities investigating fatal crash on I-95 in Augusta

State Police say they are trying to determine why a young woman drove her car in the wrong lane and collided head on with two other cars on I-95 in Augusta Saturday night.

Officials say that driver 22-year-old Sierra Prescott from Saco was killed instantly in the crash.

Authorities say a second woman who was a passenger in one of the other cars was critically injured.

Police say 44-year-old Shuba Raja was flown to a hospital in Lewiston.

We're told Raja was a passenger in a car driven by 40-year old Vikram Kumar of Bangor.

Officials say the third vehicle involved in the crash was driven by 61-year old Frederick Homans of Northport.

Police say the two other drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.