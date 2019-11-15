Authorities have safety tips for people this season

With winter-like weather already here, authorities have some safety tips for the season.

Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton says it's time to be on the lookout for ourselves, the elderly, and our neighbors.

Morton says snowblowing and shoveling can lead to injuries, so be careful.

He also says you should reflective vests or carry a flashlight or something similar in the dark even if you're just going to the mailbox.

He says they're also seeing an increase in accidental injuries and even deaths because people are not familar with how their vehicles operate.

"Recently we've had a couple of sad incidents involving the death of individuals in motor vehicles in parking lots when they were out of their cars. Sometimes these can occur when somebody is unfamiliar with the vehicle. And sometimes there's been tragedy as a result of those, not just serious injury," says Morton.

Morton says it's critical to have a comprehensive knowledge of the vehicle you're driving, whether you're buying it or renting it.

He also says looking out for one another, especially the elderly, is always important.