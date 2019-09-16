Authorities at scene of explosion in Farmington on Monday morning

Authorities say there has been an explosion on Farmington Falls Road in Farmington.

AVOID THE AREA.

The explosion happened at 313 Farmington Falls Road, which is also Route 2. The building is the central office for LEAP Inc., which provides support for people with developmental, cognitive and intellectual disabilities.

Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols said many firefighters were injured in the explosion.

Pictures from the scene showed a building in ruins.

Witnesses reported seeing rubble everywhere and smoke in the sky.

