Authorities: Inmate beats child molester to death with cane inside California prison

California authorities said a convicted murderer attacked two inmates at a state prison, killing one.

Correctional officers responded to the attack at the prison in Corcoran on Thursday. They said 41-year-old Jonathan Watson attacked the two inmates, causing multiple head wounds to both of them.

David Bobb, 48, died while being transported to the hospital. Bobb was serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years old. He was more than 14 years into his sentence.

The Associated Press reports the inmate attacked the two with a cane.

Watson began his prison sentence in 2009 after being convicted of first-degree murder. He is currently serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole.

The other inmate suffered serious injuries and remains in the hospital.

