Police say a man punched out some windows at the Bangor Fire station on Main Street early this morning.

An officer say around one this morning he saw 55-year-old David Bileau of Bangor seen striking a garage door window.

6 windows were damaged.

Police say Bileau was belligerent with an officer and a firefighter who had stepped outside.

He's been charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Police say alcohol was a factor.