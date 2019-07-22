Authorities are trying to figure out what happened to a teenage girl in Washington

Authorities are asking for help in finding out what happened to a teenage girl in Washington.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office says around 9 Monday morning a passerby found a teenage girl on the side of the West Washington Road unresponsive.

We're told first responders arrived and determined that the girl had sustained injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle.

Officials say the girl was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No other people or vehicles were found at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Knox County Sheriff's Office at 594-0429.