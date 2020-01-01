Australia sending aid to wildfire towns as death toll rises

Australia has deployed military ships and aircraft to help communities ravaged by apocalyptic wildfires that have left at least 17 people dead nationwide and sent thousands of residents and holidaymakers fleeing to the shoreline.

Navy ships and aircraft are bringing water, food and fuel to towns where supplies were depleted and roads were cut off by the fires. (Source: Department of Environment, Water and Planning Victoria/CNN)

Navy ships and aircraft are bringing water, food and fuel to towns where supplies were depleted and roads were cut off by the fires.

Authorities confirmed three bodies were found Wednesday at Lake Conjola on the south coast of New South Wales, bringing the death toll in the state to 15.

More than 175 homes have been destroyed in the region.

Some 4,000 people in the coastal town of Mallacoota have fled to the shore as winds pushed a fire toward their homes under a sky darkened by smoke and turned blood-red by flames.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.