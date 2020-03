The woman charged with murdering a man in Richmond last year is being held on $100,000 bail.

30-year-old Chanda Lilly of Augusta made her first court appearance Wednesday.

Her lawyers are asking for a mental evaluation.

The affidavit is sealed.

She is the second person charged in the death of 48-year-old Andrew Sherman, who was found dead in his home last October.

Investigators believe Lilly and 42-year-old Tyon Shuron killed Sherman two weeks before his body was found.