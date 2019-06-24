Augusta sex offender who took pictures of kids in public sentenced for child porn

A convicted sex offender in Augusta who took photos of young girls in public will spend two more years in prison for having child pornography.

35-year-old Robert Robinson pleaded guilty last week. He was arrested in September.

Last January, police say they received complaints from several parents that Robinson was photographing girls in public.

Police determined it was not a crime.

But detectives then spent months searching through Robinson's other images and social media accounts.

They determined some of the photos were pornographic.

Robinson was previously sentenced for sexually assaulting a minor and is on the state sex offender registry for life.

The parent complaints about Robinson prompted a law that now makes it illegal for a registered sex offender to photograph children without parents permission.

