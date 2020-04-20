Augusta schools to end year earlier than planned, changes made to grading structure

Augusta students will have a shortened school year now that does not include grading students on their work.

The Kennebec Journal reports the school board approved a plan for the last day of learning as June 5th.

The vote was 5-1.

It means 167 days of school for students, shy of the 175 days normally required by state law.

The full school year was waived by the Department of Education.

The plan also allows teachers to continue educating students while schools are closed.

But it doesn't include grading students on their work.

Students or families don't have take part in learning at all, if they are unwilling or unable.

The concern is that mandatory work may be unfair to students without required technology or other situations.

The superintendent saying it was "emergency education."