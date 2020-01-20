Augusta police officer returns to work after shooting investigation closes

An Augusta police officer who was involved in an armed confrontation in November that ended with the shooting of a Fairfield man has returned to work.

Police say an internal investigation found that no corrective action would be taken against 23-year-old Sabastian Guptill.

Guptill has been on administrative leave since the shooting of 27-year-old Robert Farrington.

Authorities say Farrington was wanted for domestic violence and cruelty to animals charges.

According to police, Farrington had a gun when Guptill located him, leading to the shooting that left Farrington injured.

Guptill was not hurt.

Farrington has also been charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.