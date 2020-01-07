Augusta police investigating after fatal crash Monday evening

Police are investigating after a fatal crash Monday evening in Augusta.

Police say it happened in the area of Eastern Avenue and Spring Road around 5 p.m.

Officials say three vehicles were involved in the crash.

We’re told the three drivers all appeared to have minor to moderate injuries, therefore they were treated and or taken to the hospital.

Police say one of the drivers, 77-year-old William Ames of Jefferson, was taken to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Authorities say weather and road conditions appear to be contributing factors in the crash, but it’s still under investigation.

If you have any information about the crash you’re asked to contact the Augusta Police Department.