The Augusta City Council will consider a safety proposal tonight, to try and prevent what happened during the United Bikers of Maine Toy Run two years ago.

Authorities determined a rider's unsafe maneuver triggered the chain-reaction crash on the interstate in Augusta. Two people were killed in the pileup.

But they also said organizers failed to mitigate the risks of 3,000 motorcycles entering i-95 without "supplemental traffic control or State Police oversight."

Tonight, councilors will discuss a safety plan from the Augusta Police Department.

The Police Chief says the proposed ordinance would codify the practices they are already following.

Augusta officials will consider a safety proposal for the United Bikers of Maine’s Toy Run

