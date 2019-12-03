Augusta mother receives free car thanks to local businesses

An Augusta mother received quite the gift Tuesday.

Alicia Sullivan is the new owner of a 2013 Ford Focus.

Made possible through the National Auto Body Council's Recycled Rides program, local organizations Darling's Augusta, Geico, and Maine Families teamed up to make this happen.

"At the end of the day, this is our opportunity and it's easy for us to give back," said Lance Quinn, General Manager of Darling's Augusta. "This is right in our wheelhouse. We fix cars every day and when we had an opportunity to help out, we couldn't jump on it quick enough. It's a way for us to pay back into the community we reside in and it's really a no-brainer."

Alicia was chosen as someone in need who could really benefit from a new car.

"I didn't know how I was going to get around for the winter," she said after getting the keys to the car. "I just take it day by day."

"It was definitely needed. It's a blessing. God's definitely looking out for me, definitely."

Multiple local vendors also chipped in supplies and parts to help fix the car up.