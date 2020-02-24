Augusta man with history of sex crimes convictions faces new charges

An Augusta man who is a lifetime registrant on Maine's sex offender registry for previous offenses now faces even more charges.

52-year-old Brian Moreau has been indicted on eight counts of child porn possession.

According to court documents, in September police found that Moreau had images of young children.

Moreau's criminal history includes sex crime convictions from 1987 and 1990...and in 2002 Moreau was convicted of violation of privacy and gross sexual assault and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

He was released in August of 2018.