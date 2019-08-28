Augusta man sentenced to one year in jail for 2017 vehicular manslaughter

An Augusta man found guilty of manslaughter last year was sentenced to a year in jail Wednesday.

Andrew Bilodeau, 56, struck and killed Emile Morin, 81, while Morin was crossing Northern Ave. in Augusta in November 2017.

The state argued that Bilodeau, who has cerebral palsy, knew he was putting public safety at risk by driving.

Morin's daughter Caryn Murphy spoke in court Wednesday.

"The jury charged Andrew Bilodeau with manslaughter because a man's life was slaughtered," said Caryn. "Andrew slaughtered my dad right in front of my mother and Joann's eyes. Andrew caused my dad to suffer a most gruesome and horrific death -- a nightmare that my mother continues to relive during both sleeping and waking hours of her life."

The defense argued he showed remorse for what he did and shouldn't be sent to jail.

"Andrew drove with a medical condition and that's why we're here today," said Bilodeau's defense attorney Kevin Sullivan. "That's what resulted in this issue. We're not asking that he not be penalized; he's been penalized for the last 21 months through stress. He doesn't have a driver's license. I doubt if he'll ever see a driver's license ever again."

Sullivan says they will be appealing the sentence.