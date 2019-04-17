Augusta man sentenced for sex crimes involving 14-year-old girl

A man from Augusta who sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison.

The Kennebec Journal reports 39-year-old Shawn Haggan pleaded guilty Tuesday to gross sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact.

The newspaper says court documents indicate Haggan had a supervisory-type relationship with the girl.

One incident took place last November, another was about a year before that.

Haggan will now be listed on the state's sex offender registry for the rest of his life.

