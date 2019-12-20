Augusta man indicted for sex crimes

A grand jury has formally charged a Winthrop man who's accused of raping a girl.

47-year-old Jeffery Tyler was arrested in September at Bread of Life Ministries in Augusta where he was the facilities director.

The girl told authorities she and Tyler began e-mailing each other when she was 12, which led to sex at 14.

According to court documents the alleged assaults took place from 2012 to 2014 and then again in June of last year.

Tyler told police he didn't have sex with the girl until she was 18.

He's charged with gross sexual assault and sexual abuse of a minor.

