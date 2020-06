Police say an Augusta man who tried to set fire to a convenience store fuel pump last month is now charged with arson.

Investigators say 30-year-old Brian Dyer bought a gasoline additive, lighter fluid, and a roll of paper towels at M-D's Market then attempted to light the diesel fuel pump on fire.

They say the fire went out, and there was only minor damage.

Dyer was identified after police released a surveillance camera image and asked the public for help.