Augusta man charged with aggravated criminal mischief

An Augusta man is being investigated in connection with multiple vehicle break-ins around the city.

30-year old Micael Bizuneh {BIZ-you-nay} is charged with aggravated criminal mischief.

Augusta police investigated a number of complaints in the West Side Neighborhood of cars being broken into.

Last night, officers were called to Chapel Street after a report of a damaged vehicle.

Bizuneh was arrested soon after.

He's charged with last night's break-n but police believe other criminal mischief complaints around the city are also related.

