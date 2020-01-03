Augusta library waiving overdue fees with food drive

The library in Augusta is helping people get rid of their overdue book fees by giving back to the community.

Lithgow Public Library on Winthrop Street is holding their annual fine forgiveness program.

All you have to do is bring in an item for the Augusta Food Bank, and they'll waive all fines.

They're looking for peanut butter, mac and cheese, canned soup, or toiletries.

Just bring the items right to the main desk near the entrance, and they'll help you out.

They say it's really an easy way to get back on track and give back at the same time.

"Yeah, that's awesome. That's what we try to do anyway. It's a nice way to do it. We're a book family and so, sometimes we hold a little long," said Joy Osterhout, who took advantage of the program Friday.

"Fines are something that inhibit people's ability to come and use the library and it feels great to let people start fresh. It's a new year and everyone deserves a chance to start over and start the year right. And, it's a win-win because we're giving back to the community in multiple ways," said Sarah Schultz-Nielsen, the director of the library.

The program is going on until the end of the month.

