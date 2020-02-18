Augusta library plans events for state's bicentennial celebration

Libraries around the state are celebrating Maine's bicentennial by honoring the past.

The Lithgow Public Library in Augusta has a few events coming up to do just that.

It begins next Monday with a Bluegrass Concert featuring a number of local artists.

Folks at the library believe in the importance of offering events like this.

"Libraries here and all over the place are about offering information and experiences to the public and a lot of libraries in Maine have jumped on board with this, and we did too to celebrate our rich history," said Sarah Schultz-Nielsen, the Library Director.

For more information on what's going on you can visit lithgow.lib.me.us.