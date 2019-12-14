Augusta librarian donates 8-hundred dollars to Ronald McDonald House in Portland

What is the cost of an "s"?

That's what one Maine woman learned after losing a three-day win streak on the game show Jeopardy.

You might remember when Augusta librarian Jessica Garsed was penalized 16-hundred dollars for leaving off the "s" in Omaha steak.

But now she's using that tough call to give back to her community.

Omaha Steaks offered Garsed a chance to give the 16-hundred dollars to a charity of her choice.

She did just that by stopping by the Ronald McDonald Charity House in Portland Saturday and awarding them with half that donation. The other half went to the Bangor location.

"I thought it was a very generous gesture and it was just really exciting that people were paying attention and wanted to do something good,” says Garsed. “I'm turning my lemons into lemonade."

The Portland chapter of the Ronald McDonald House provides services and housing for seriously ill children and their families.

Hosts there say this donation will help families stay housed for at least 160 nights.